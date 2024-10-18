With 136 “haunts” around the state of Ohio, The Scare Factor — an online haunted house directory — has named Ohio the state with the most haunted experiences in the country.

Halloween is quickly approaching, so check out some of The Scare Factor’s highest-rated haunted experiences across Ohio. Click on each title for more information.

Sept. 13-Nov. 2 — Akron Haunted Schoolhouse and Laboratory (1300 Triplett Blvd.)

Opening in 1974, the Akron Haunted Schoolhouse and Laboratory has become one of Akron, Ohio’s longest-running haunted-house experiences.

According to its website, the experience offers attendees the chance to walk through the blood-stained hallways of the schoolhouse and hear haunting tales of the resident librarian Miss. Alma, the malformed janitor Karl and others.

The Akron Haunted Schoolhouse is open every Friday and Saturday 7 p.m. to midnight and Sundays 7-10 p.m. until Nov. 2, with additional hours of 7-10 p.m. Oct. 31.

For more information, including how to purchase tickets online, visit the schoolhouse’s website.

Sept. 13-Nov. 2 — Face Your Fears Hotel of Terror (1291 Cold Springs Road)

Straight out of a horror film set, the Face Your Fears Hotel of Terror is nestled within the many rows of Springfield, Ohio’s cornfields.

According to the event’s website, attendees can walk through the abandoned hotel, “which ‘has been abandoned since 1940.'”

The Hotel of Terror is open every Friday and Saturday 8 p.m. to midnight.

For more information, including how to purchase tickets online, visit the event’s website.

Sept. 13-Nov. 2 — Wells Township Haunted House (101 Market St.)

According to the Wells Township Haunted House website, the experience — which is just a 40-minute drive outside of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in Brilliant, Ohio — includes over 10,000 square feet of scares, including monsters like the Wolfman, Sparky the Clown, the Krimson Killer and more.

The Wells Township Haunted House is open every Friday and Saturday 6-11 p.m. throughout the regular season — which ends Oct. 26 — with limited lights-out tours available 6-11 p.m. Nov. 1-2.

For more information, including how to purchase tickets online, visit the Wells Township Haunted House website.

Sept. 19-Nov. 2 — Dead Acres Haunted Hoochie (13861 E. Broad St.)

Originally opened in 1990, the Dead Acres Haunted Hoochie boasts over 30 years of haunting experiences for attendees.

According to its website, the experience offers attendees a “full sensory assault,” complete with activities like catching a hayride full of screaming patrons and shooting hecklers with a paintball gun.

The Dead Acres Haunted Hoochie experience is open every Thursday 7:30 p.m. to midnight, as well as Fridays and Saturdays 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. until Nov. 2.

For more information, including how to purchase tickets online, visit the Dead Acres website.

Sept. 21-Nov. 2 — Mohican Haunted Schoolhouse (155 W. 3rd St.)

Located in Perrysville, Ohio, the Mohican Haunted Schoolhouse provides over 30 minutes of fear across three floors, according to its website.

According to the schoolhouse’s website, the building was originally built in 1924 and later endured years of vacancy, during which there were numerous rumors of strange noises and ghost sightings, before the Mohican Haunted Schoolhouse was officially opened in 2016.

The Mohican Haunted Schoolhouse is open every Friday and Saturday — excluding Nov. 1 — 7-11 p.m., and will be open 7-11 p.m. Oct. 27 for the “Heroes Night” experience as a part of the Ashland County “Shop with a Cop” fundraiser.

Sept. 27-Oct. 27 — Distracted Haunted House (1234 Main St.)

The Distracted Haunted House — located in Bowling Green, Ohio — includes a variety of haunted attractions, which, according to the haunted house’s website, features “Fear Living Nightmares” — a “creatures of the night” haunted experience — and “Original Fear” — which takes attendees through one continuous haunted experience with various themed rooms.

Each haunting experience, according to the haunted house’s website, includes access to the “Recovery Zone” — a tented area outside of the haunted house which can be used to unwind after exiting the haunted house — and the “Vamp Cam” — an inflatable photo booth that includes free vampire teeth and capes.

According to the haunted house’s website, this year includes the new addition of the “s*Skip the Line” pass, which will reduce the regular price of all “VIP Group Timed Tickets” — for groups of 12-36 — to just $18 per ticket.

The Distracted Haunted House is open every Friday and Saturday 7-11:30 p.m. and Sundays 7-10:30 p.m. until Oct. 27.

For more information, including how to purchase tickets online, visit the Distracted Haunted House website.

Sept. 27-Nov. 2 — Blood Prison (100 Reformatory Road)

Just over an hour’s drive outside of Columbus, Blood Prison offers attendees the chance to walk through the grounds of The Ohio State Reformatory — a historic prison located in Mansfield, Ohio, most famously known for serving as the set for Frank Darabont’s 1994 film “Shawshank Redemption” — for a haunted prison experience.

According to Blood Prison’s website, the haunted experience will feature scare actors dressed as twisted inmates and malformed guards. The experience also includes the option for the touch pass, which is included as an option with the purchase of a $35 general admission ticket and allows the actors to physically interact with attendees as they walk through the prison.

The Blood Prison experience is open every Friday and Saturday 7 p.m. to midnight and Sundays 7-10 p.m. until Nov. 2, with additional hours of 7-11 p.m. Oct. 31.

For more information, including how to purchase tickets online, visit Blood Prison’s website.