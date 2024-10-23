A midweek non-conference victory showcased a milestone for the Buckeyes’ goaltender as No. 2 Ohio State (7-2-2, 4-2-2 Western Collegiate Hockey Association) took down No. 15 Mercyhurst (2-6-1, 0-0-0 Atlantic Hockey America) 5-1 courtesy of nine different players getting on the scoresheet Tuesday night at OSU Ice Rink.

Amanda Thiele earned her 58th victory, surpassing Andrea Braendli’s (2018-22) program record for career wins by a Buckeye goaltender.

“It’s obviously a huge milestone for anybody to achieve,” associate head coach James Wisniewski said. “Fifty-eight wins in a 4-four-year span, that’s a pretty damn good record. So, congratulations to her.”

Buckeyes graduate forward Jenna Buglioni got on the board first at 4:55, with her team-leading eighth goal of the season.

Buglioni’s unassisted goal at 4:55 opened the scoring, where she went blocker side on Lakers freshman goaltender Magdalena Luggin. Ohio State quickly added to its lead in the first period with a deflected goal by sophomore forward Jocelyn Amos at 8:49.

Amos’ seventh goal of the season was assisted by senior defender Emily Zumwinkle and junior defender Emma Peschel.

Thiele held Mercyhurst scoreless in the first, after facing only one shot.

The second period began with a goaltending change for Mercyhurst, as graduate Jorden Mattison replaced Luggin.

Joy Dunne got one past Mattison at 3:31 in the second period. The sophomore forward’s sixth goal of the season extended the lead to 3-0, with freshman forward Jordyn Petrie tacking on the assist.

Shortly after, Buckeye goaltender Thiele was checked out by medical staff after indicating some sort of discomfort. This led the Buckeyes to also complete a goaltending change, as freshman goaltender Genny Klein came in for her first career game, facing eight shots in her first period of play.

“I always know my team has my back,” Klein said. “Of course I was nervous, but I knew they were going to step up for me, and I feel like they did. I thought it went well.”

It wasn’t until late in the second period when each team added to the score.

Petrie notched her eighth goal of the season — tied for the team-high — at 17:43, giving the Buckeyes a four-goal lead.

Petrie now leads all freshmen nationally in goals and points with 10.

“It’s very nice to see that somebody can come in in the first year as an 18-year-old, and kind [of] dominate in that area of the game,” Wisniewski said about Petrie’s multi-point game Tuesday.

Shortly after Petrie’s goal, Mercyhurst got on the scoreboard when Lakers forward Thea Johansson earned her fifth goal of the season at 18:16 to narrow the Ohio State lead to three.

The Buckeyes added to their lead in the third with a goal by forward Maddi Wheeler, her first of the season, which finalized the score at 5-1.

Ohio State will be back in action this Friday and Saturday at the Schottenstein Center, where it’ll host the 2024 Ice Breaker Tournament.

The tournament will also showcase Stonehill, Cornell and Penn State.

The Buckeyes will face Stonehill on Friday, and puck drop is at 3 p.m. The third-place game will take place 1 p.m. Saturday, and the championship game at 4 p.m. Saturday.