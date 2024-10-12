The Buckeyes have put an end to the Golden Gophers’ perfect season.

No. 5 Ohio State (5-2, 3-2 Western Collegiate Hockey Association) took down No. 2 Minnesota (4-1, 0-1 WCHA) 4-3 in head coach Nadine Muzerall’s 200th career win on the heels of a multi-point performance from captain Jenna Buglioni, Friday night at OSU Ice Rink.

“It’s a little emotional in the sense of pride and how fast time goes by, where we were to where we are [now],” Muzerall said. “And all the great coaches I’ve had around me to get me to this point, and my staff behind the scenes that work tirelessly.”

Sophomore forward Joy Dunne opened the scoring at 3:28 in the first period for the Buckeyes, notching her third goal of the season.

Dunne’s slapshot was assisted by junior defender Brooke Disher and graduate forward Maddi Wheeler.

“Getting that goal settled our nerves, and then we could just play hockey and be smart about it,” Muzerall said.

The Golden Gophers countered the Buckeyes goal less than two minutes later.

Minnesota’s leading goal-scorer – redshirt senior forward Abbey Murphy – got her team right back in it with a goal at 5:04.

But in the closing seconds of the first period, sophomore forward Jocelyn Amos regained the Buckeyes lead with 32 seconds to go. The goal was assisted by graduate forward Kiara Zanon and junior defender Emma Peschel.

Graduate goaltender Amanda Thiele started in net for the Buckeyes and the assistant captain faced 13 shots on goal in the first period.

“I’d like to give some credit to Thiele, because I know she was struggling for the first bit of the season, and now for her to get such a big win was very important for her,” Muzerall said.

The second period welcomed a slew of penalties for both teams, but only Ohio State was able to capitalize.

Zanon extended the Buckeyes lead to 3-1 with a snapshot from the left circle on the power play. The lone goal of the second period was assisted by Buglioni and Peschel.

“I’ve been told all week to take it to the net, not always looking to shoot, and that’s something I wanted to work on,” Zanon said. “So, I was just trying to look to get it on net and I think it had a lucky bounce there.”

Despite leading 3-1 at the second intermission, the Buckeyes had fewer shots on goal than the Golden Gophers with 17 compared to Minnesota’s 22.

Minnesota cut Ohio State’s lead early in the third period with a goal at 2:16 by sophomore forward Emma Kreisz, assisted by junior forward Allie Franco.

But the Buckeyes responded again after executing the power play for the second time, responding with a goal from Buglioni at 6:20 to take a 4-2.

Buglioni’s fifth goal of the season was assisted by Wheeler and junior forward Sloane Matthews.

Minnesota freshman defender Gracie Graham netted a shot with nine seconds remaining, but it was too little, too late as the Buckeyes secured the 4-3 victory.

The Buckeyes are back at home Saturday for game two against Minnesota. Puck drop is at 3 p.m. at the OSU Ice Rink.