It took 83 minutes for the Trojans to find an opening to take down the Buckeyes.

No. 9 USC (12-1-2, 8-0-1 Big Ten) edged out No. 15 Ohio State (10-3-3, 5-2-2 Big Ten) 1-0 on Thursday in Los Angeles thanks to a goal from USC’s forward senior Simone Jackson on a rebounded penalty kick in the 83rd minute.

Ohio State struggled offensively, recording only one shot on goal, which came in the 80th minute by senior defender Sydney Jones, while USC dominated possession, grabbing 12 shots, with seven on target.

Despite Ohio State’s defensive efforts, including six saves from junior keeper Molly Pritchard, Ohio State inevitably faltered.

The game’s only goal came after Ohio State forward sophomore Lily Danner committed a foul in the box. Pritchard saved USC senior midfielder Maria Alagoa’s original penalty attempt but Jackson got the rebound and netted the shot to seal the victory for the Trojans.

Ohio State will stay in Los Angeles this week for a game against UCLA 3 p.m. Sunday at Wallis Annenberg Stadium.