Beyond The Sidelines is an interview sports Q&A platform that sees LTV sports producers lead conversations to enhance familiarity with popular Ohio State athletes.

LTV Sports Producer Jayla Vanhorn spoke with Ohio State cornerback Jermaine Mathews Jr., who played a season-high 47 snaps in Ohio State’s semifinal win over Texas Jan. 10.

In the conversation, the sophomore expressed his excitement about the Buckeyes competing in the National Championship Monday, reflected on what it was like growing up in Cincinnati, admitted to a personal weakness, discussed which former Ohio State athlete he’d want to play alongside and revealed which teammate he’d choose to be stranded on a deserted island with.

Q: We’re here at the National Championship, how are you feeling about this game?

“Super excited to showcase my skills. I’m happy to be here in Atlanta, and just ready to get started.”

Q: One thing that stands out about your play on and off the field is you’re very talkative, like a trash talker. Where does that confidence come from?

“It’s just something that I instilled in me as a kid growing up. I just have always been a competitor. I always played with, like, bigger kids.”

Q: Growing up in Cincinnati, what was it like?

“It was just fun, you know. Like any regular kid, just going out, playing with friends. I played sports. [I’ve] always been a sports guy. I just love sports.”

Q: What type of sports did you play?

“I only really played organized sports. I played mainly football and basketball. I also played baseball, soccer, whatever they needed me to play.”

Q: What’s your favorite movie?

“Coach Carter.”

Q: What’s something you’re really bad at?

“I’m a decent swimmer.”

Q: Who is your favorite musical artist, and what’s your favorite song by that individual?

“NBA Youngboy and I’d say “Goals.’”

Q: So, who or what inspires you in your career to just keep on going?

“My family. My mom. My two brothers. I mean everybody watching me. A lot of people from the city. Just the support, and I appreciate it all. So, I just keep going.”

Q: What former Ohio State player would you want to play alongside?

“A [defensive back], I’d say Denzel Ward. But [of] any player I would want to play with: Braxton Miller.”

Q: If you were stuck on a deserted island and had to pick one teammate to come with you, who would it be?

“Jelani Thurman — that’s my boy. I feel like we can do anything together, so that’s who I’d pick.”