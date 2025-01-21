In a College Football Playoff National Championship filled with big plays and high emotions, the Buckeyes defeated the Fighting Irish 34-23 Monday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Here’s what went down in the thrilling matchup’s closing moments.

4:55: Buckeyes defensive end JT Tuimoloau sacks Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard. Tuimoloau is injured during the play, and the crowd goes silent.

4:40: Brutus Buckeye kneels on one knee watching as “Let’s go Bucks” and “Let’s go Irish” chants fill the stadium.

4:15: Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard tosses a 30-yard touchdown pass to wideout Jaden Greathouse as the Fighting Irish crowd erupts. Notre Dame elects to go for two, executing a trick play.

Wide receiver Jordan Faison tosses a successful two-point conversion to a wide-open receiver in Beaux Collins, cutting Ohio State’s lead to eight. The Fighting Irish fans go nuts as cheerleaders run flags across the Notre Dame end zone.

4:10: Notre Dame squib kicks. After the recovery, the Irish defense takes to the field, hyping up fans by throwing their arms up into the air.

Former Notre Dame head coach Lou Holtz is shown on the jumbotron, and the loudest boos of the night rain down from Ohio State fans.

3:27: Howard breaks the corner on an 8-yard run for a first down, and Ohio State fans get fired up.

3:17: Irish cornerback Jordan Clark goes down. Notre Dame fans cheer as he gets up, and the “Let’s go Irish” chants return once more.

2:49: Notre Dame takes its first timeout of the half. Howard claps as he heads into the Ohio State huddle.

2:44: Howard keeps the ball again for a loss. Notre Dame calls its second timeout, and various music drowns out the surrounding crowd noise.

Buckeyes cornerback Jermaine Matthews Jr. sits on the bench with a black Gatorade towel around his head during the break.

2:32: With the pressure to secure a win closing in, Howard launches a deep ball to freshman phenom wide receiver Jeremiah Smith for a 56-yard reception. Smith lets out a scream, flexes and stares into the crowd.

After the catch, fellow wide receiver Carnell Tate is the first to greet and embrace Smith, while Howard runs down the field with his arms outstretched.

Multiple Notre Dame players put their hands on their helmets in reaction to Smith’s catch.

Josh Fryar and other Ohio State offensive lineman fire up the crowd, while Tuimoloau is on the other side of the field with his helmet off doing the same.

Lineman Carson Hinzman headbutts teammates heading into the huddle as the clock ticks down to the two-minute warning. Smith has a massive grin on his face as he “daps up” tight end Gee Scott Jr.

2:00: Buckeye fans sing “Livin’ on a Prayer” by Bon Jovi as loud as can be. The Fighting Irish fans go quiet, seemingly still shell-shocked from Smith’s dagger catch.

Ohio State wide receiver Damarion Witten dances on the sideline, while Day huddles up with the team.

The Buckeyes commit a false start, pushing themselves back to the 15-yard line, before Quinshon Judkins rushes for 1 yard.

1:56: Notre Dame calls its final timeout. The Ohio State faithful sing “Hang on Sloopy” during the break.

Multiple players on the Notre Dame bench have their heads down and their arms on their thighs, looking distraught.

Howard rushes for a 1-yard gain, and nearly 40 seconds tick off the game clock.

1:14: Ohio State cornerbacks Davison Igbinosun and Bryce West hug on the sideline.

1:13: The Buckeyes call a timeout before the play clock hits zero.

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman bends down, hands on his knees, before the play starts. Day paces the opposite sideline, speaking to Buckeye players and staff.

1:06: Howard slides down for a 2-yard loss. Day lets the clock run down for as long as possible.

0:30: Buckeyes kicker Jayden Fielding talks with teammates on the sideline, also taking multiple practice kicks.

0:29: Ohio State takes a timeout, and the crowd erupts once again. Fielding continues to pace up and down the sideline. Day walks up to him, says a few words, claps twice to boost his kicker’s confidence and sends him onto the field.

Defensive tackle Jack Sawyer speaks to his fellow offensive linemen ahead of the kick.

0:26: Fielding nails the 33-yard kick, holds the follow through and puts his arms up in celebration.

With Ohio State taking a 10-point lead, Buckeye fans begin celebrating in earnest, while swarms of Fighting Irish fans exit the stadium.

Emotions begin to set in, and Ohio State players throw their hands up in excitement.

Fielding kicks off, sending the ball through the endzone for a touchback while Ohio State fans offer the team a standing ovation.

0:10: Notre Dame runs one final play, but it’s too late.

Day jumps for joy on the Ohio State sideline, players begin to embrace and Ohio State fans stand on their feet.

0:00: Pure elation ensues for the Buckeyes.