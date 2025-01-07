“The Giver” by Lois Lowry, “Ella Enchanted” by Gail Carson Levine and “Out of My Mind” by Sharon M. Draper

Lucy’s Little Library is a monthly book column that recommends three must-reads to Ohio State’s literature lovers.

Dear reader, don’t be fooled — “juvenile literature” isn’t always child’s play.

With the arrival of a new year, many people make the ambitious resolution to read more often. Still, a vast vortex of authors and titles can leave these aspiring bibliophiles feeling paralyzed rather than proactive.

In times of literary crisis, going back to the basics is always a stellar option. The following trio of books — though intended for younger audiences — hits the sweet spot by combining approachable language with compelling escapism. Plus, no one’s inner child deserves to go hungry.

Please note that featured books are arranged in ascending order from lowest to highest page number. Students who are Ohio residents can apply for a free Columbus Metropolitan Library card online or at Thompson Library’s Circulation Desk, according to the University Libraries’ website.

“The Giver” (1993)

Genre(s): young adult, dystopian

Page count: 179

Core qualities: awe-inspiring, intellectual and well-crafted

A clear-cut crash course in dystopian fiction, “The Giver” is equally thought-provoking upon reading and rereading.

For 12-year-old Jonas, “the community” seems like a flawless home, utterly sheltered from the troublesome emotions that accompany human decision-making. But when he is selected to receive memories from the titular character — a wise, mysterious elder who harbors secret knowledge of the past — Jonas starts to see the world through different eyes.

When life feels foggy, “The Giver” acts as an invigorating gust of wind, lifting the veil with its distinct blend of bliss and suffering. Perhaps monotony and meaning are truly one and the same.

Standout quote: “Even trained for years as they all had been in precision of language, what words could you use which would give another the experience of sunshine?”

“Ella Enchanted” (1997)

Genre(s): middle grade, fairytale retelling

Page count: 232

Core qualities: imaginative, spirited and unpretentious

If the moniker “Ella Enchanted” rings a bell, it’s likely due to the 2004 film adaptation starring Anne Hathaway and Hugh Dancy. Both works follow Ella of Frell, a headstrong girl cursed to obey any and all orders she’s given. Similarities between the two, however, pretty much end there.

The movie is widely adored, and for good reason. Regardless, I much prefer the subtle power exhibited by its source material.

As a protagonist, Ella is a bona fide whirlwind, unwilling to sacrifice her agency to the external forces of her world. Whether she’s confronted with bloodthirsty ogres or self-serving stepsisters, cunning remains her steadfast friend.

Ella’s journey to find happiness and autonomy also holds up a pertinent mirror to society at large; after all, young women often struggle against the insidious bindings of coercion and conformity, even in the absence of magic spells.

Standout quote: “It is helpful to know the proper way to behave, so one can decide whether or not to be proper.”

“Out of My Mind” (2010)

Genre(s): middle grade, coming-of-age story

Page count: 295

Core qualities: engrossing, grounded and substantial

Being loved is one thing, but being fully understood is quite another. “Out of My Mind” grasps this truth with compassion and cruelty, presenting a narrative arc that lingers long after the final page has been flipped.

Readers enter the sharp and vivid mind of Melody Brooks, an 11-year-old girl with cerebral palsy who cannot walk or talk. As she encounters adolescence’s innate challenges — as well as numerous instances of ableism — Melody unlocks a new degree of independence in the form of her Medi-Talker, a speech-generating device that helps her communicate more effectively with those around her.

Melody’s story is a textured mosaic, compiling warm pockets of joy and icy-cold gut punches alike. Whether readers are entering middle school or exiting college, they are bound to connect with Draper’s dynamic storytelling in some meaningful way, shape or form.

Standout quote: “Words have always swirled around me like snowflakes — each one delicate and different, each one melting untouched in my hands. Deep within me, words pile up in huge drifts. Mountains of phrases and sentences and connected ideas. Clever expressions. Jokes. Love songs. From the time I was really little — maybe just a few months old — words were like sweet, liquid gifts, and I drank them like lemonade. I could almost taste them.”