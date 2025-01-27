Nebraska entered the match with the Buckeyes undefeated at home and on a five-game winning streak.

But the Buckeyes proved on Sunday that experience thwarts all.

Two of Ohio State’s most experienced players, forwards Taylor Thierry Cotie McMahon, stepped up with double-digit performances to guide the Buckeyes to victory as the No. 12 Buckeyes (19-1, 8-1 Big Ten) overcame early adversity to defeat Nebraska (15-5, 6-3 Big Ten) 72-66 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Cornhuskers’ ability to withstand Ohio State’s aggressive defense allowed them to grab an early lead as four 3-pointers helped them hop out to a four-point lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Buckeyes trailed most of the first half though and only led for 16 seconds through the first 20 minutes.

But Ohio State battled back late in the second quarter to cut the Nebraska’s lead to 38-36 at the half.

The third quarter served as the turning point for the Buckeyes, who outscored Nebraska 25-17 thanks to 11 points from McMahon.

In the final minutes of the third frame, Ohio State went on a 9-0 run, fueled by blocks from guard Kennedy Cambridge on back-to-back possessions.

Although it seemed like Ohio State had gained momentum heading into the fourth, the Buckeyes went on a scoring drought of over five minutes midway through the period.

But when it mattered most, the Buckeyes defense limited the Cornhuskers’ offensive attack. Nebraska shot 28.6% from the field in the quarter, including four missed shots to end the game.

Ohio State never trailed in the final 10 minutes and was able to get its sixth road win of the season, 72-66.

For the Buckeyes, forward Taylor Thierry scored a season-high 23 points, including a clutch 3-pointer with 1:58 to go in the fourth quarter. Thierry’s bucket gave the team a four point cushion, breaking over a five-minute scoring drought for Ohio State.

Forward Cotie McMahon notched her 10th double-double of her career and second of the season, accounting for 15 points and 10 rebounds.

The Buckeyes will return to the Schottenstein Center to face Washington Sunday at 5 p.m. The game will broadcast on Big Ten Network.