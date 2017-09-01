Football: J.T. Barrett becomes Ohio State all-time total offense leader

Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett adds another school record to his illustrious career in Columbus.

Barrett became Ohio State’s all-time total yards leader with 8,864 yards in the first quarter against Indiana after a 15-yards completion to redshirt senior tight end Marcus Baugh, passing former quarterback Art Schilchter (1978-81) who had 8,850 total yards.

Barrett was 4-for-5 on the first drive with 55 passing yards. The drive ended with a field goal.

