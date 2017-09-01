Home » Sports » Football » Football: J.T. Barrett becomes Ohio State all-time total offense leader

By : myers.1669@osu.edu August 31, 2017 0

J.T. Barrett broke the school’s total offense record against Indiana. Credit: Edward Sutelan | Assistant Sports Editor

Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett adds another school record to his illustrious career in Columbus.

Barrett became Ohio State’s all-time total yards leader with 8,864 yards in the first quarter against Indiana after a 15-yards completion to redshirt senior tight end Marcus Baugh, passing former quarterback Art Schilchter (1978-81) who had 8,850 total yards.

Barrett was 4-for-5 on the first drive with 55 passing yards. The drive ended with a field goal.

