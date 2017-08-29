Football: Ohio State releases depth chart for Game 1 at Indiana

The Ohio State football team released its first depth chart of the 2017 season, and seven positions have co-starters listed.

The most contentious position battles on the team leading up to Thursday’s game at Indiana were the right guard, second cornerback and the free-safety spots, but it seems that only one has been decided, with redshirt sophomore Branden Bowen winning the right-guard battle.

Damon Arnette and Kendall Sheffield are listed as co-starters at the second cornerback position, and redshirt sophomore Jordan Fuller and redshirt senior Erick Smith were given the same distinction at safety.

At wide receiver, four players have been given starter status, including two at the H-back position. Sophomores Austin Mack and Binjimen Victor, redshirt junior Johnnie Dixon and Terry McLaurin are the four receivers that will primarily line up on the outside. K.J. Hill will play the H-back with Parris Campbell.

Demario McCall, the athletic sophomore who is regarded as one of the fastest players on the offense, isn’t listed under the H-back position, and only seen as the third-string running back and a co-starter with Hill as the punt returner.

Six freshmen are on the two-deep depth chart, including running back J.K. Dobbins and cornerback Jeffrey Okudah.

The entire depth chart can be viewed here.

Ohio State and Indiana kickoff at 8 p.m. Thursday on ESPN.