Football: J.T. Barrett sets Ohio State passing yards record

During the second quarter of Saturday’s game against Rutgers, redshirt senior quarterback J.T. Barrett claimed the Ohio State record for career passing yards, surpassing Art Schlichter with his 7,559th passing yard on a 13-yard pass to wide receiver Terry McLaurin. Ohio State currently leads 28-0.

On a 37-yard rush in the first quarter, he became the first Ohio State player to reach 10,000 all-purpose yards, and the 10th player in the Big Ten to accomplish the feat.

This Barrett’s 23rd program in three-plus seasons as the starting quarterback for Ohio State. Among the many Buckeye records Barrett owns, the three-time captain also holds the record for most touchdown passes (81) and 200-yard passing games (23), including today’s game in which he has two touchdown passes and has 212 passing yards.

Against Army, Barrett set the Big Ten record for most touchdowns responsible for with his 107th career touchdown, surpassing former Purdue quarterback Drew Brees. He has since extended the record to 114.