Football: Ohio State releases Week Two depth chart

The Ohio State football team published its second depth chart of the season Tuesday, four days prior to its matchup against Oklahoma Saturday.

In the first depth chart of the season, running backs Mike Weber and J.K. Dobbins were listed as co-starters. After Mike Weber missed Week One against Indiana with a lingering hamstring injury, true freshman running back J.K. Dobbins started in his place and filled the void seamlessly, carrying the ball 29 times and rushing for 181 yards, a record for an Ohio State true freshman running back in his debut game.

Once again this week, Dobbins and Weber were listed in bold as starters. During his press conference Monday, coach Urban Meyer said he still hasn’t determined how to rotate the two in the backfield, but both players will see extensive playing time Saturday.

Justin Hilliard was added as the third-string at strong-side linebacker behind Jerome Baker and Keandre Jordan. Pete Werner was also placed on the depth chart as the third-string weak-side linebacker behind Dante Booker and Malik Harrison.

At safety, Erick Smith and Jordan Fuller were both listed as starters at strong safety beside starting free safety Damon Webb prior to the season opener. Once again, Fuller and Smith were listed as starters in the defensive backfield for a second straight week.

Wide receiver still remains the most crowded position for Ohio State as there are still six names listed as starters. Parris Campbell and K.J. Hill are listed as starting H-backs, while Austin Mack, Binjimen Victor, Johnnie Dixon and Terry McLaurin are all listed as starting wideouts.

Ohio State’s matchup against the Sooners will begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Ohio Stadium and will be aired on ABC.

The official team depth chart for Week 2 can be found here.