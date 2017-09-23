Gallery: Ohio State vs. UNLV

Ohio State redshirt junior wide receiver Johnnie Dixon (1) scores in the first half on a 16-yard touchdown pass from quarterback J.T. Barrett. Ohio State won 54- 21. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Sophomore running back Antonio Williams (26) runs the ball downfield during the Ohio State vs. UNLV game on Sept. 23. Ohio State beat UNLV 54-21. Credit: Ris Twigg | Assistant Photo Editor
Ohio State freshman running back J.K. Dobbins (2) runs the ball in the second quarter of the 2017 Ohio State- UNLV game on Sep. 23. Ohio State won 54- 21. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Sophomore defensive lineman Jonathon Cooper (18) during the Ohio State vs. UNLV game on Sept. 23. Ohio State beat UNLV 54-21. Credit: Ris Twigg | Assistant Photo Editor
Ohio State redshirt junior H-back Parris Campbell (21) fumbles the ball near the goal line against UNLV on Sept. 23, 2017. Ohio State won 54- 21. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Ohio State redshirt senior quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) throws a pass in the second quarter of the 2017 Ohio State- UNLV game on Sep. 23. Ohio State won 54- 21. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Freshman wide receiver Trevor Grimes (8) walks onto the field during the Ohio State vs. UNLV game on Sept. 23. Ohio State beat UNLV 54-21. Credit: Ris Twigg | Assistant Photo Editor
Students in the Block O student section painted their chests, spelling the words "Loss Vegas." Ohio State beat UNLV 54-21 on Sept. 23. Credit: Ris Twigg | Assistant Photo Editor
Two children cheer on Ohio State after the team scored another touchdown during the third quarter. Ohio State beat UNLV 54-21 on Sept. 23. Credit: Ris Twigg | Assistant Photo Editor
Senior offensive lineman Zack Singer (51) suffered an injury in the third quarter during the Ohio State vs. UNLV game on Sept. 23. Ohio State beat UNLV 54-21. Credit: Ris Twigg | Assistant Photo Editor
An Ohio State cheerleader does the splits while the OSU Marching Band performs "Buckeye Swag" during the Ohio State vs. UNLV game on Sept. 23. Ohio State defeated UNLV 54-21. Credit: Ris Twigg | Assistant Photo Editor
Redshirt freshman quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) catches the snap during the Ohio State vs. UNLV game on Sept. 23. Ohio State defeated UNLV 54-21. Credit: Ris Twigg | Assistant Photo Editor
Junior kicker Sean Nuernberger (96) kicks the ball down the field during the Ohio State vs. UNLV game on Sept. 23. Ohio State defeated UNLV 54-21. Credit: Ris Twigg | Assistant Photographer
The aftermath of the Ohio State defensive play against UNLV on Sept. 23. Ohio State defeated UNLV 54-21. Credit: Ris Twigg | Assistant Photographer
Redshirt freshman quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) prepares to pass the ball during the Ohio State vs. UNLV game on Sept. 23. Ohio State defeated UNLV 54-21. Credit: Ris Twigg | Assistant Photographer
Ohio State redshirt senior J.T. Barrett (16) prepares to hand the ball off to freshman running back J.K. Dobbins (2) in the second quarter of the 2017 Ohio State- UNLV game on Sep. 23. Ohio State won 54- 21. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Freshman quarterback Armani Rogers (1) prepares to pass the ball downfield during the Ohio State vs. UNLV game on Sept. 23. Ohio State defeated UNLV 54-21. Credit: Ris Twigg | Assistant Photographer
Ohio State sophomore wide receiver Austin Mack (11) fights off a tackler after a reception in the first quarter against UNLV on Sept. 23, 2017. Ohio State on 54- 21. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Ohio State redshirt senior quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) looks to throw a pass in the second quarter of the 2017 Ohio State- UNLV game on Sep. 23. Ohio State won 54- 21. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Ohio State junior kicker Sean Nuernberger (96) kicks a field goal in the 2017 Ohio State- UNLV game on Sep. 23. Ohio State won 54- 21. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Ohio State redshirt senior J.T. Barrett (16) runs the ball in the second quarter of the 2017 Ohio State- UNLV game on Sep. 23. Ohio State won 54- 21. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Ohio State redshirt sophomore wide receiver K.J. Hill (14) catches a pass prior to running the ball in for a touchdown in the second quarter of the Ohio State- UNLV game on Sep. 23. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Ohio State redshirt sophomore wide receiver K.J. Hill (14) runs the ball in for a touchdown in the second quarter of the Ohio State- UNLV game on Sep. 23. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Ohio State senior defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis tackles UNLV quarterback Armani Rogers (1) in the second quarter of the Ohio State- UNLV game on Sep. 23. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Ohio State freshman quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) catches a snap in the second quarter of the Ohio State- UNLV game on Sep. 23. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Ohio State freshman quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) prepares to throw a pass in the second quarter of the Ohio State- UNLV game on Sep. 23. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Ohio State freshman quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) throws a pass in the second quarter of the Ohio State- UNLV game on Sep. 23. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Ohio State redshirt freshman quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) runs a play in the third quarter of the Ohio State- UNLV game on Sep. 23. Ohio State won 54- 21. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Ohio State redshirt freshman quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) prepares to throw a pass in the second quarter of the Ohio State- UNLV game on Sep. 23. Ohio State won 54- 21. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Ohio State redshirt freshman quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) throws a pass in the second quarter of the Ohio State- UNLV game on Sep. 23. Ohio State won 54- 21. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Ohio State redshirt sophomore tight end Rashod Berry (13) protects the ball in the third quarter of the Ohio State- UNLV game on Sep. 23. Ohio State won 54- 21. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Ohio State sophomore running back Antonio Williams (26) attempts to catch a ball in the third quarter of the Ohio State- UNLV game on Sep. 23. Ohio State won 54- 21. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Ohio State redshirt sophomore tight end Rashod Berry (13) avoids a Rebel defender while running the ball in the third quarter of the Ohio State- UNLV game on Sep. 23. Ohio State won 54- 21. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Ohio State redshirt sophomore tight end Rashod Berry (13) defends against a UNLV Rebel while running the ball in the third quarter of the Ohio State- UNLV game on Sep. 23. Ohio State won 54- 21. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Ohio State redshirt sophomore tight end Rashod Berry (13) runs the ball in for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Ohio State- UNLV game on Sep. 23. Ohio State won 54- 21. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Ohio State redshirt sophomore tight end Rashod Berry (13) celebrates after running the ball in for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Ohio State- UNLV game on Sep. 23. Ohio State won 54- 21. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Ohio State redshirt sophomore tight end Rashod Berry (13) reacts after running the ball in for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Ohio State- UNLV game on Sep. 23. Ohio State won 54- 21. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Ohio State redshirt sophomore tight end Rashod Berry (13) celebrates after running the ball in for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Ohio State- UNLV game on Sep. 23. Ohio State won 54- 21. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Members of the Ohio State ROTC program do pushups after an Ohio State touchdown in the third quarter of the 2017 Ohio State- UNLV game on Sep. 23. Ohio State won 54- 21. Credit: Nick Clarkson | Social Media Editor
Ohio State redshirt sophomore quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) congratulates redshirt sophomore tight end Rashod Berry (13) after running the ball in for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Ohio State- UNLV game on Sep. 23. Ohio State won 54- 21. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Ohio State freshman safety Isaiah Pryor (14) takes down UNLV quarterback Armani Rogers in the third quarter of the Ohio State- UNLV game on Sep. 23. Ohio State won 54- 21. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Ohio State junior wide receiver C.J. Saunders (80) attempts to catch a pass in the fourth quarter of the Ohio State- UNLV game on Sep. 23. Ohio State won 54- 21. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Ohio State redshirt freshman quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) prepares to hand the ball off to sophomore running back Antonio Williams (26) in the fourth quarter of the Ohio State- UNLV game on Sep. 23. Ohio State won 54- 21. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Ohio State redshirt freshman quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) catches a snap in the fourth quarter of the Ohio State- UNLV game on Sep. 23. Ohio State won 54- 21. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Ohio State redshirt sophomore Rashod Berry (13) fumbles the ball near the goal line against UNLV on Sept. 23, 2017. Ohio State won 54- 21. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
The Ohio State Marching band plays Carmen Ohio at the end of the 2017 Ohio State- UNLV game on Sep. 23. Ohio State won 54- 21. Credit: Nick Clarkson | Social Media Editor