Men’s basketball: 2018 three-star point guard Duane Washington Jr. commits to Ohio State

For the second time in as many days, Ohio State has landed a recruit in the 2018 class. The Buckeyes secured the commitment of three-star point guard Duane Washington Jr. Wednesday evening.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound guard is regarded as the 290th-best prospect in the nation, 55th-best at his position and 32nd-best in the state of California, according to 247Sports composite rankings. Washington turned down reported offers from Michigan, Oregon, Michigan State and others.

He first received an offer from Ohio State on Aug. 20 and visited the school on Aug. 15.

Washington, who is originally from Grand Rapids, Michigan, joins four-star forward Jaedon LeDee as the only two recruits committed to first-year coach Chris Holtmann’s 2018 recruiting class.