Football: Ohio State at No. 10 in Week 6 AP Poll

By : myers.1669@osu.edu October 1, 2017 0

The Buckeyes take the field prior to the game against Rutgers in High Point Solutions Stadium on Sep. 30. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor

Ohio State moved up one spot to No. 10 in Week 6 of the Associated Press Top 25 Poll, following Saturday night’s 56-0 road win at Rutgers.

The Buckeyes are one of four Big Ten teams in the top 25, all of which are ranked in the top 10. Penn State remained at No. 4 after dispatching Indiana at home, 45-14. Wisconsin is slotted at No. 9 following a 33-24 home win against Northwestern. Michigan moved up to No. 7 coming off its bye week.

Georgia replaced USC at No. 5 after the Trojans lost at then-No. 16 Washington State. No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Oklahoma round out the top five.

The Buckeyes play Maryland (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) Saturday at Ohio Stadium in Columbus 4 p.m on FOX.

AP Top 25

  1. Alabama (44)
  2. Clemson (17)
  3. Oklahoma
  4. Penn State
  5. Georgia
  6. Washington
  7. Michigan
  8. TCU
  9. Wisconsin
  10. Ohio State
  11. Washington State
  12. Auburn
  13. Miami (FL)
  14. USC
  15. Oklahoma State
  16. Virginia Tech
  17. Louisville
  18. South Florida
  19. San Diego State
  20. Utah
  21. Notre Dame
  22. Florida
  23. West Virginia
  24. North Carolina State
  25. UCF

