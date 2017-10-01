Football: Ohio State at No. 10 in Week 6 AP Poll

Ohio State moved up one spot to No. 10 in Week 6 of the Associated Press Top 25 Poll, following Saturday night’s 56-0 road win at Rutgers.

The Buckeyes are one of four Big Ten teams in the top 25, all of which are ranked in the top 10. Penn State remained at No. 4 after dispatching Indiana at home, 45-14. Wisconsin is slotted at No. 9 following a 33-24 home win against Northwestern. Michigan moved up to No. 7 coming off its bye week.

Georgia replaced USC at No. 5 after the Trojans lost at then-No. 16 Washington State. No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Oklahoma round out the top five.

The Buckeyes play Maryland (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) Saturday at Ohio Stadium in Columbus 4 p.m on FOX.

AP Top 25