Football: Ohio State releases Week 6 depth chart before Maryland game

Ohio State released its Week 6 depth chart Tuesday prior to its matchup against Maryland at 4 p.m. Saturday in Ohio Stadium.

As expected, the major changes to the depth chart all came from the defensive line. Head coach Urban Meyer had announced Monday redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Dre’Mont Jones would be unable to play Saturday after he suffered a “freak” injury last week during practice when he cut his leg on a locker.

In his place, redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Jashon Cornell is the first name that appears, but no player is bolded as a starter. Holmes started at defensive tackle against Rutgers alongside redshirt senior defensive tackle Tracy Sprinkle.

At the strong safety position, sophomore Jordan Fuller was listed as the starter alongside senior Damon Webb, the starter at free safety. Fuller had previously been listed as a co-starter with senior Erick Smith, but Meyer said Monday that Smith would not play and that he had “to handle his business.” Redshirt freshman Wayne Davis was listed as the backup at safety behind Fuller.

The other change made was redshirt junior kicker Sean Nuernberger is now listed as the starting kickoff specialist. The position had previously been held by freshman Blake Haubeil. Meyer said Monday while kickoff coverage is “getting back to the expectation level we have,” he was still unsatisfied with how Haubeil was performing and said the team was “not good at that position.”

The depth chart can be found here.