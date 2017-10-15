Home » Sports » Football » Football: Ohio State right guard Demetrius Knox makes first career start against Nebraska

By : sutelan.1@osu.edu October 14, 2017

Ohio State redshirt junior offensive lineman Demetrius Knox walks into the Hyatt Place to check in for fall camp on Aug. 6. Credit: Colin Hass-Hill | Sports Editor.

Ohio State redshirt junior Demetrius Knox made his first career start at right guard in the Buckeyes’ game Saturday against Nebraska.

The fourth-year junior was listed as the co-starter at right guard with redshirt sophomore Matt Burrell on this week’s depth chart after redshirt sophomore Branden Bowen broke his leg in the team’s Week 6 game against Maryland. After Bowen’s injury, Burrell entered the game at right guard.

Head coach Urban Meyer refused to state throughout the week who was ahead in the battle for Bowen’s replacement, only revealing that the battle would be between Knox, Burrell and redshirt junior Malcolm Pridgeon.

