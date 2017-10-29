Gallery: Ohio State vs. Penn State

Urban Meyer prepares to lead the buckeyes out on to the field prior to the Ohio State-Penn State game on Oct. 28. Ohio State won 39-38. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
The Buckeyes take the field for the Penn State game on Oct. 28. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Ohio State redshirt sophomore receiver K.J. Hill (14) runs the ball in the first quarter in the game against Penn State on Oct. 28. Ohio State won 39-38. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Ohio State redshirt senior quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) fakes a handoff to redshirt sophomore receiver K.J. Hill (14) runs a route in the first quarter in the game against Penn State on Oct. 28. Ohio State won 39-38. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Ohio State freshman running back J.K. Dobbins (2) runs a route in the first quarter in the game against Penn State on Oct. 28. Ohio State won 39-38. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Ohio State freshman running back J.K. Dobbins (2) runs the ball in the first quarter in the game against Penn State on Oct. 28. Ohio State won 39-38. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Ohio State redshirt senior quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) hands the ball off to freshman running back J.K. Dobbins (2) in the first quarter in the game against Penn State on Oct. 28. Ohio State won 39-38. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Ohio State junior cornerback Denzel Ward (12) fights for possession of the ball in the second quarter in the game against Penn State on Oct. 28. Ohio State won 39-38. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Ohio State redshirt sophomore reciever K.J. Hill (14) attempts to catch a touchdown pass in the second quarter in the game against Penn State on Oct. 28. Ohio State won 39-38. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Ohio State senior linebacker Dante Booker (33) attempts to sack Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley in the second quarter in the game against Penn State on Oct. 28. Ohio State won 39-38. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Ohio State sophomore receiver Austin Mack (11) avoids a Nittany Lion while running the ball in the second quarter in the game against Penn State on Oct. 28. Ohio State won 39-38. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Ohio State junior linebacker Jerome Baker (17) combines for a tackle with redshirt sophomore cornerback Damon Arnette (3) on Penn State's Saquon Barkley in the second quarter in the game against Penn State on Oct. 28. Ohio State won 39-38. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Ohio State redshirt sophomore cornerback Damon Arnette (3) waits to defend against a Penn State offensive drive in the second quarter in the game against Penn State on Oct. 28. Ohio State won 39-38. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Ohio State redshirt senior quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) hands the ball off to freshman running back J.K. Dobbins (2) in the second quarter in the game against Penn State on Oct. 28. Ohio State won 39-38. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Ohio State redshirt senior quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) catches a snap in the second quarter in the game against Penn State on Oct. 28. Ohio State won 39-38. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Ohio State redshirt senior quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) throws a pass in the third quarter in the game against Penn State on Oct. 28. Ohio State won 39-38. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Ohio State sophomore linebacker Malik Harrison (39), Damon Arnette (3) and Damon Webb (7) take down Penn State's Saquon Barkley in the third quarter in the game against Penn State on Oct. 28. Ohio State won 39-38. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Ohio State sophomore cornerback Kendall Sheffield (8) takes down Penn State's Saquon Barkley in the third quarter in the game against Penn State on Oct. 28. Ohio State won 39-38. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Ohio State sophomore receiver Bijimen Victor (9) avoids two Penn State defenders while running the ball in the third quarter in the game against Penn State on Oct. 28. Ohio State won 39-38. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
The Buckeyes celebrate Ohio State senior tight end Marcus Baugh (85) after catching a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter that would put Ohio State over Penn State in the game on Oct. 28. Ohio State won 39-38. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Ohio State redshirt senior quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) throws a pass in the fourth quarter in the game against Penn State on Oct. 28. Ohio State won 39-38. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Ohio State junior receiver Terry McLaurin (83) runs the ball in fourth quarter in the game against Penn State on Oct. 28. Ohio State won 39-38. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Ohio State redshirt junior receiver Johnnie Dixon (1) attempts to run in a two point conversion in fourth quarter in the game against Penn State on Oct. 28. Ohio State won 39-38. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Ohio State redshirt junior receiver Johnnie Dixon (1) catches a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter in the game against Penn State on Oct. 28. Ohio State won 39-38. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Ohio State redshirt senior quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) throws a pass in the fourth quarter in the game against Penn State on Oct. 28. Ohio State won 39-38. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Fans celebrate in Ohio Stadium after the Buckeyes beat No. 2 Penn State 39-38 on Oct. 28. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Redshirt junior defensive end Sam Hubbard celebrates with a fan after Ohio State's win over Penn State on Oct. 28. Credit: Ashley Nelson | Station Manager
J.T. Barrett raises his helmet in the celebration in Ohio Stadium after the Buckeyes beat No. 2 Penn State 39-38 on Oct. 28. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
James Franklin makes his way to shake hands with Urban Meyer in Ohio Stadium after the Buckeyes beat No. 2 Penn State 39-38 on Oct. 28. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
J.T. Barrett does an interview in Ohio Stadium after the Buckeyes beat No. 2 Penn State 39-38 on Oct. 28. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Redshirt senior quarterback J.T. Barrett wades through a crowd of fans after Ohio State's 39-38 comeback win over Penn State on Oct. 28. Credit: Nick Clarkson | Social Media Editor
Sophomore offensive lineman Matthew Burrell combs through the crowd in the Shoe after Ohio State's 39-38 victory over No. 2 Penn State on Oct. 28. Credit: Nick Clarkson | Social Media Editor
Assistant defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs makes his way through a crowd after Ohio State's win against No. 2 Penn State. Credit: Nick Clarkson | Social Media Editor
Fans rush the filed after Ohio State's 39-38 comeback victory over No. 2 Penn State on Oct. 28. Credit: Ashley Nelson | Station Manager
Fans fly and 'Ohio Against the World' flag as they storm the field following Ohio State's 39-38 victory over Penn State on Oct. 28. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor