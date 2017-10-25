Halloween Holiday Kick-off Event: Laser tag

For those who aren’t fans of haunted houses, students can try their hands at Halloween-themed laser tag at the RPAC, hosted by the Office of Student Life’s recreational sports department.

The purpose of the event is to kick off Halloween by giving students a fun and energetic activity, said Penny Barkhurst, outreach programs coordinator.

“This is our second year doing the Halloween laser tag. We’ve done different types of programming before and we wanted to create something new and fresh,” Barkhurst

said. “Last year we decided on laser tag because we wanted to give students something more than just the average Halloween fun. It had a great turnout, so we brought it back again this year.”

The main attraction of the event will be the inflatable laser tag course, which will provide several mazes that students can travel through as they strategize with their team on ways to attack their opponents.

Other activities provided for students will include pumpkin decorating and games awarded with prizes like rec sports journals and stickers, as well as Halloween candies and snacks.

During the event, students will also be able to decorate pie-pumpkins, which are a smaller, more portable version of regular pumpkins. Students will have the choice of stickers, markers, glitter glue and other decorating tools.

Tayejan Broady, a third-year in education and human ecology, attended the Halloween laser tag event last year. Broady said he’s looking forward to returning to decorate more pumpkins and gather a winning laser tag team.

“Last year’s laser tag at the RPAC was one of the best school activities I’ve been to,” he said. “Laser tag is such a fun activity to do and can be very pricey if you’re planning to go with friends. So to be able to have something like this at our school was a great idea, and I’ll definitely be back this year.”

Laser tag will be held Thursday in the RPAC’s Tom W. Davis Gym from 3:30-5:30 p.m. The event is free for students with a BuckID.