With the temperatures slowly starting to rise and the days gradually getting longer, spring is almost upon us, and with it comes the most anticipated holiday on the academic calendar: spring break.

Admittedly, Columbus, Ohio, is not going to top anyone’s list of spring break locales, but there is no lack of activities for those who choose to stay in the capital city. Here are just a few of them.

Columbus Monthly’s Best New Restaurants 2020

Students who have saved some cash on travel expenses but are still seeking to treat themselves can try a somewhat pricey sampling of what new Columbus restaurants have to offer — all presented under one roof.

Guests can sample the restaurants Columbus Monthly deemed the city’s best newcomers in its February issue at the magazine’s fourth annual party. The evening will showcase exciting arrivals — ranging from emerging cuisines to new takes on old classics — over drinks and live entertainment. Some featured restaurants include Xi Xia Western Chinese Cuisine, Speck Italian Eatery and Gemüt Biergarten, a German-style brewery.

Columbus Monthly’s Best New Restaurants 2020 will take place from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Monday at Le Méridien Columbus, The Joseph, at 620 N. High St. The event is 21 and older, and tickets cost $70 for individuals and $120 for a pair. Tickets and a list of participating restaurants are available on the Eventbrite page.

Franklinton Fridays

Taking place on the second Friday of every month, Franklinton Fridays are a way to celebrate and experience everything the industrial-turned-arts neighborhood has to offer.

The event is diverse in its display of Columbus’ finest arts, which range from art galleries and interactive exhibitions to live entertainment and food. Participating galleries and studios include 400 West Rich, Chromedge, The Vanderelli Room and The Idea Foundry. At 6 p.m., guests can visit Glass Axis, a glass art exhibition, for demos, shows and classes. No matter the preference, attendees can find something to their liking.

The next Franklinton Friday kicks off the evening of March 13. A full list of activities and times are available on the Franklinton Fridays website.

MELTED Music Festival

If attending a music festival sounds more appealing than catching a tan, Columbus can offer a solution.

MELTED — a production of Nelsonville, Ohio, nonprofit organization Stuart’s Opera House and Columbus-based event promoter Archie Fox Live — is returning to The Bluestone for a weekend of indie, rock and psychedelic music, featuring bands such as Twin Peaks and Oh Sees, which are headlining March 13 and 14, respectively.

The Bluestone is located at 583 E. Broad St. Tickets cost $50 for a Friday single-day pass, $65 for Saturday and $105 for the weekend, excluding taxes, on Eventbrite. Doors open at 3 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday.

Social City’s 10th Annual St. Patrick’s Pub Crawl

St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Tuesday this year, but that won’t put a damper on the festivities. While the Olentangy will not be dyed green like the Chicago River, another key aspect of the holiday will come early: alcohol. Lots of it.

More than 4,000 people will take to the Arena District the weekend before St. Patrick’s Day to participate in Ohio’s largest pub crawl, according to its Facebook page; so if not the river, at least the streets of Columbus will run green.

While spring break usually fosters stories told for years to come, no lack of tales should bloom from this bar crawl either. If any college student fears missing out due to a lack of plans, the crawl could offer redemption, if only for a day.

The 10th Annual St. Patrick’s Pub Crawl will take place from noon to 8 p.m. March 14 in the Arena District. Tickets can be purchased for $25 before tax on Eventbrite, and include a T-shirt, drink specials, a koozie and free cover for participating bars, such as Park Street Cantina, Brothers Bar and Grill and Callahan’s Bar and Rooftop.