All Columbus campus Ohio State libraries are closed as of Wednesday amid the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the University Libraries website.

Thompson, 18th Avenue and all departmental libraries are not open to the public until at least March 31, according to the Wexner Medical Center at Ohio State’s coronavirus website. All available materials will now be shared virtually, and the process to access other materials and deliveries will be announced later.

The university had previously announced in a tweet Monday that Thompson and departmental libraries would be closed to the public beginning Tuesday, but the 18th Avenue Library would remain open with modified hours.

The closure of all libraries comes after the first two cases of COVID-19 at Ohio State were announced Wednesday morning. There are currently 88 confirmed cases in Ohio, with 26 hospitalizations and 333 people under health supervision, according to the Ohio Department of Health at the time of publication.

Click here to view our continuing coverage of COVID-19.