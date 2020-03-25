The 12:43 p.m. Buckeye Alert warning of reports of a man with a gun near the 9th Avenue West Garage was prompted by a carjacking, according to a 12:54 p.m. alert.

The second alert said the situation is clear but to stay vigilant. The suspect fled south in the car away from campus, and police are investigating and remain in the area.

The 12:43 p.m. alert said police were responding to a report of a man with a gun in or near the 9th Avenue garage.

No further information on the man or situation was provided.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.