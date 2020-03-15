Ohio State landed a top 5 cornerback in its 2021 recruiting class Sunday when Jakailin Johnson announced his intentions to commit to the Buckeyes on social media.

The 6-foot, 168-pound defensive back from DeSmet High School in St. Louis, Missouri, is rated the No. 4 cornerback in the nation and the top player in his state, per 247Sports. Johnson is the No. 59 overall prospect in the class.

Johnson is the first defensive back recruit the Buckeyes have landed since defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs returned to Columbus in January.

Johnson is the fifth top 60 recruit in Ohio State’s 2021 class, which is ranked No. 1 in the nation. The class includes 11 commits, with Johnson becoming the 10th to hold a four or five-star distinction.

Johnson is the first cornerback and second defensive back in the class, joining four-star safety Jaylen Johnson from Cincinnati.