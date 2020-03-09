Kaleb Wesson was named second team All-Big Ten by both the conference’s head coaches and media Monday.

The junior forward’s 14 points and 9.3 rebounds per game both lead Ohio State, and Wesson was the only Buckeye named to first or second team.

Wesson joins Michigan State junior forward Xavier Tillman, Michigan senior guard Zavier Simpson and Minnesota sophomore center Daniel Oturu as the players selected by both the coaches and media on the second team, while Illinois sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu was selected by the coaches and Maryland senior guard Anthony Cowan by the media.

Wesson was selected to the All-Freshman team two seasons ago and was an All-Big Ten honorable mention this past year.

Iowa junior center Luka Garza was named Big Ten Player of the Year by the coaches and media, and joined Maryland sophomore forward Jalen Smith, Michigan State senior guard Cassius Winston and Penn State senior forward Lamar Stevens as a first team selection by the coaches and media. Dosunmu made the media’s first team, while Cowan was the selection of the coaches.

Ohio State plays Purdue at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Indianapolis to begin the Big Ten Tournament.