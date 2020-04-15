Ohio State landed the No. 4 defensive end in the recruiting class of 2021 Wednesday when Tunmise Adeleye announced his commitment to the Buckeyes on social media.

Adeleye, from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, is rated the No. 41 overall prospect in the class, a four-star recruit and the No. 8 player in the state, per 247Sports.

At 6-foot-3, 240 pounds, Adeleye is the 16th hard commit in Ohio State’s 2021 class, which is rated No. 1 in the country. Fourteen of Ohio State’s commits are four or five-star prospects, and Adeleye is the fifth highest-rated player in the group.

Adeleye joins five-star Jack Sawyer as the only other defensive end recruit in Ohio State’s 2021 class. Sawyer is rated the No. 3 defensive end in the country and the No. 3 overall prospect.