Early Saturday morning, Ohio State received its second non-credible bomb threat in a week.

Four calls were made to the Wexner Medical Center East Hospital between 1:28 a.m. and 1:31 a.m. that stated bombs were placed inside the hospital, according to a public safety notice sent to the campus community Saturday.

“Ohio State Wexner Medical Center notified staff in its hospitals and police bomb-detection K9 unit and Wexner Medical Center Security swept hospital locations. Nothing suspicious was found,” the notice reads.

The university’s Department of Public Safety said the threat was not credible and University Police are investigating the situation, according to the notice.

Ohio State’s Department of Public Safety responded to a non-specific bomb threat Thursday morning, which the university also believes was not a credible threat, according to a public safety notice.

Ohio State was one of multiple universities across the country to receive a bomb threat, which included Brandeis University, Penn State and University of Nebraska at Kearney, according to reports. The Thursday call, made to the public safety department at 10:51 a.m., indicated that three mail bombs may have been placed on campus, according to the notice.

Anyone with information should contact the University Police at 614-292-2121 or Columbus Police Department at 614-645-4545. Anonymous reports can be made to the university’s Crime Stoppers Tip line at 614-247-TIPS or the Central Ohio’s Crime Stoppers tip line at 614-461-TIPS.