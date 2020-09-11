Ohio State reported another 314 cases of COVID-19 among students Thursday, as it catches up on reporting from the holiday weekend.

Over the 24-hour period of Tuesday, 175 out of 3,481 Ohio State students tested were positive for COVID-19, bringing the cumulative number of cases for Aug. 14-Sept. 8 to 1,814, according to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard. The positivity rate for the 24-hour period is 5 percent.

In the same 24-hour period Tuesday, 100 of 1,105 off-campus student residents tested were positive for COVID-19, for a positivity rate of 9 percent, close to the positivity rates of those reported last week. Out of 2,376 students living on campus who were tested, 75 were positive for COVID-19, for a positivity rate of 3.2 percent, the lowest it has been since Ohio State began reporting COVID-19 data. The university tested 46,138 students for COVID-19 between Aug. 14 and Sept. 8, according to Ohio State’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Ohio State also reported 27 out of 1,627 employees tested Aug.1-Sept. 8 were positive for COVID-19. The cumulative positivity rate for tested employees is 1.66% percent. Total university positive COVID-19 tests are 1,841.

The university has 412 of 858 beds occupied in on-campus quarantine and isolation housing. 271 students are in isolation housing and 141 are in quarantine housing, according to the dashboard.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, quarantine is for people who have been exposed to a disease and isolation is for people who are sick with the disease.