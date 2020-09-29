Just more than a month before the election and amid a pandemic, protests against police violence and the announcement of a Supreme Court justice nominee, the first 2020 presidential debate will occur in Cleveland Tuesday night.

Democratic Party candidate Joseph Biden and Republican Party nominee and President Donald J. Trump are set to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic, the security of absentee voting and other issues during the debate hosted at Case Western Reserve University from 9 to 10:30 p.m. Fox News anchor Chris Wallace will moderate the debate and select the questions.

The Lantern will fact check statements candidates make that relate to issues impacting Ohio State — and college students more generally. The Lantern will also get comments from political student organization leaders and Ohio State faculty members at the conclusion of the debate.

This story will be updated with more information after the debate.