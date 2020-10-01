People are switching out their favorite T-shirts for their coziest sweaters as the summer heat slowly fades and the air is tinted with a cool, autumn breeze. The once bright green leaves are falling, painting the ground with vibrant shades of yellow and orange, and the introverts of the world are emerging from the shadows in their most powerful state. Fall is here, which means it’s finally time for our favorite fall festivities.

Pumpkin Patches and Fruit Farms

Lynd Fruit Farm

Market address: 9399 Morse Road

Pumpkin patches open Friday through Sunday until sold out

Van Buren Acres

Address: 5066 Keller Road, Hebron, Ohio

Open through Nov. 1

Lohstroh Family Farms

Address: 15632 State Route 56 S.E., Mt. Sterling, Ohio

Open on Saturday and Sunday through October

Haunted Houses

13th Floor Haunted House Columbus

Address: 2605 Northland Plaza Drive

Open through Nov. 7

Field of Fright

Address: 8657 Axe Handle Road

Open Friday and Saturday nights Oct. 9 through Oct. 31

Haunted Hoochie

Address: 13861 Broad St. S.W., Pataskala, Ohio

Open through Oct. 31

Ghost Tours

Columbus Ghost Tours

Tours available: Ghosts of Green Lawn Cemetery Walking Tour Creepy Columbus Walking Tour Night at Green Lawn Cemetery Tour Secret Knock Private Tours Ancient Ohio Earthworks Tours



The Ohio State Reformatory Paranormal Program

Tours available: Self-guided Tour Guided Tour Inmate Confessions Tour

Open through Nov. 1

Haunted Marietta

Tours available:

All public ghost tours are cancelled for 2020 due to COVID-19

Private tours of 4 to 10 people are available

Open through October

Creepy Witch Finger Cookies

Recipe from simplysogood.com

“I made this recipe last year for the Halloween party I threw, and they were a hit. They’re easy, delicious and add the spookiest vibes to your spread — or your lowkey Halloween gathering this year. I can’t wait to make them again. Is Oct. 1 too soon?” — Sam Raudins, editor-in-chief