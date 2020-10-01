People are switching out their favorite T-shirts for their coziest sweaters as the summer heat slowly fades and the air is tinted with a cool, autumn breeze. The once bright green leaves are falling, painting the ground with vibrant shades of yellow and orange, and the introverts of the world are emerging from the shadows in their most powerful state. Fall is here, which means it’s finally time for our favorite fall festivities.
Pumpkin Patches and Fruit Farms
- Market address: 9399 Morse Road
- Pumpkin patches open Friday through Sunday until sold out
- Address: 5066 Keller Road, Hebron, Ohio
- Open through Nov. 1
- Address: 15632 State Route 56 S.E., Mt. Sterling, Ohio
- Open on Saturday and Sunday through October
Haunted Houses
13th Floor Haunted House Columbus
- Address: 2605 Northland Plaza Drive
- Open through Nov. 7
- Address: 8657 Axe Handle Road
- Open Friday and Saturday nights Oct. 9 through Oct. 31
- Address: 13861 Broad St. S.W., Pataskala, Ohio
- Open through Oct. 31
Ghost Tours
- Tours available:
- Ghosts of Green Lawn Cemetery Walking Tour
- Creepy Columbus Walking Tour
- Night at Green Lawn Cemetery Tour
- Secret Knock Private Tours
- Ancient Ohio Earthworks Tours
The Ohio State Reformatory Paranormal Program
- Tours available:
- Self-guided Tour
- Guided Tour
- Inmate Confessions Tour
- Open through Nov. 1
- Tours available:
- All public ghost tours are cancelled for 2020 due to COVID-19
- Private tours of 4 to 10 people are available
- Open through October
Creepy Witch Finger Cookies
- Recipe from simplysogood.com
“I made this recipe last year for the Halloween party I threw, and they were a hit. They’re easy, delicious and add the spookiest vibes to your spread — or your lowkey Halloween gathering this year. I can’t wait to make them again. Is Oct. 1 too soon?” — Sam Raudins, editor-in-chief
- Ingredients:
- 1 cup of softened unsalted butter
- 1 cup of powdered sugar
- 1 egg
- 1 teaspoon of almond extract
- 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract
- 2 3/4 cups of all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon of baking powder
- 1 teaspoon of salt
- Use a 1/2 teaspoon of salt if using salted butter
- 3/4 cup of whole blanched almonds
- A few drops of green food coloring
- 1 tub of red decorator gel
- Instructions
- In a mixing bowl, beat together sugar, butter, egg, almond extract and vanilla extract. Beat in baking powder, flour and salt. Add a few drops of greed food coloring. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
- Roll heaping tablespoons of dough into the shape of a finger. Press an almond into one end of the dough for the nail. Squeeze the dough in the center to make a knuckle shape. Use a knife or toothpick to make lines in the knuckle.
- Place the fingers on a parchment lined baking sheet or a lightly greased baking sheet. Preheat the oven at 325 degrees and bake for 20 to 25 minutes. Let cookies cool for three minutes.
- Take off almonds and squeeze red decorator gel onto the nail bed. Press the almonds back into place.