In order to help performances in the pool, the Buckeyes have turned to help from their former rivals.

On Sept. 4, Bill Dorenkott, director of swimming and diving at Ohio State, announced that former Iowa swimmer Kyle Patnode and former Wisconsin swimmer Mike Sullivan would join the coaching staff as volunteer assistants for this upcoming season.

Dorenkott said he is impressed by Patnode and Sullivan’s desire to become coaches, and his goal is to enhance their skill sets.

“I think it says a lot about someone that they are willing to step into a position that by definition is a volunteer position. Kyle and Mike are high-character guys and they have an ability to connect with young people,” Dorenkott said.

Patnode was a four-year letterwinner at Iowa and served as captain his senior year in 2017. He swam the 50-meter, 100-meter, and 200-meter backstroke and butterfly, the 50-meter and 100-meter freestyle, and the 200-meter individual medley.

“Being a part of the Big Ten has been really special, not only for me but for my teammates and my coaches. I know that it’s important to be a part of this conference because it’s the best in the country,” Patnode said.

Sullivan swam for Wisconsin from 2015-19 and was also a four-year letterwinner. He swam a wide range of freestyle distances as well as the 100-meter and 200-meter butterfly and the 200-meter backstroke.

He said he thinks his recent experience in the Big Ten will help him relate to the athletes.

“It’ll be easy for me to see where they are coming from with school and swimming and balancing it all, and I can help out with some wisdom I’ve learned over the years,” Sullivan said.

Patnode did his graduate studies at the University of Oakland, where he was also a graduate assistant for their swim team.

He said that all age groups have their pros and cons, but he is blessed to have gotten to work with and learn from a variety of them.

“You’re always a student of the sport, so it’s been cool to be part of that learning experience and share that with the student athletes. Whether it’s an 8-year-old learning how to blow bubbles or a college Division I athlete who needs work on their underwaters, it’s been really cool working through that,” Patnode said.

Patnode worked closely with Pete Hovland, head coach of Oakland University men’s and women’s swimming and diving program, and said he learned a lot from him and his staff.

“I have a great amount of respect for him and what his program has taught me. It’s been awesome learning from that and I am excited to take it further,” Patnode said.

Sullivan started coaching immediately after his college swimming career. He coached the Badger Aquatic Club, a club team in Madison, Wisconsin, with mostly high school swimmers.

“It made me fall in love with it, outside of swimming. I knew I liked swimming, I knew I liked the technical pieces of it,” Sullivan said. “Being able to get to know and the interesting, funny young people who are just getting into the world. I can see a lot of myself in them. That’s what hooked me.”

Patnode and Sullivan have already been working with the team. The coaching staff has been meeting three times a week, and the student-athletes have also been meeting with their zone coach once a week, all over Zoom.

Dorenkott’s main focus is helping his athletes gain the skills needed to navigate this situation, he said.

“Victories for us are not necessarily beating other teams, victories for us are masking up or being socially distant or avoiding large gatherings or going through COVID testings with no positives,” Dorenkott said.

The team got a “victory” at their first COVID-19 test. Out of the 87 student-athletes tested, not a single result was positive.

“If you think I’m unbelievably proud of that, you’re right I am. That speaks a little bit to culture, our coaches and to our student athletes,” Dorenkott said. “That to me, what we’ve been doing, if we can’t be in there competing, we are going to find ways to have successes.”

The culture was a huge draw for both Patnode and Sullivan wanting to join the coaching staff. However, Sullivan said the team’s athletic success wasn’t what stood out most about Ohio State to the new coaches.

“What stood out more is that you could see that they’re doing that the right way,” Sullivan said. “Everyone on the team seems like a person who could contribute and has brought a lot to the team in a way that is fun and they’re having a good time at meets, but also really developing as swimmers.”

Patnode said he agrees that the relationships built in the swimming community at Ohio State make the program stand out.

“It’s a nice added benefit that you get to work with excellent athletes, but you get to work with excellent people,” Patnode said.