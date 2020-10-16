Despite the season’s start being just a week away, Ohio State is already securing recognition in the Big Ten.

The Buckeyes landed three players on the East division’s five-player list for the Big Ten preseason honors, the conference announced Friday. Selected by a media panel, Ohio State’s honorees were junior quarterback Justin Fields, redshirt junior guard Wyatt Davis and graduate cornerback Shaun Wade.

Rounding out the list in the East division is Michigan senior defensive end Kwity Paye and Penn State junior tight end Pat Freiermuth.

In the West, Minnesota had two players represented while Northwestern, Purdue and Wisconsin each landed one player on the list.