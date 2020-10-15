Ohio State launched a new task force aimed at improving safety on campus and in off-campus neighborhoods.

In a universitywide email Thursday, University President Kristina M. Johnson said the Task Force on Community Safety and Well-Being will address violence, crime and “high-risk activities and behaviors” on Ohio State’s campus and in the off-campus area where students live, following the death of Ohio State student Chase Meola.

“Our task force’s charge is clear: Improve existing systems and find new and creative ways to better ensure the safety and well-being of our Ohio State community members,” Johnson said.

Meola, a fifth-year in marketing, was shot and killed early Sunday near a party at Phi Kappa Psi fraternity on East 14th and Indianola avenues. Kintie Mitchell Jr. was arrested and charged with the murder. Kintie is not affiliated with Ohio State and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 21.

The task force will be co-chaired by Melissa Shivers, vice president of the Office of Student Life, and Jay Kasey, senior vice president of the Office of Administration and Planning. The Office of Administration and Planning includes the Department of Public Safety and University Police.

Johnson said students, faculty, staff, parents, law enforcement, public health officials and others will be part of the task force as well.

The task force is set to give its initial report before Thanksgiving, Johnson said.