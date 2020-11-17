Gov. Mike DeWine announced a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew starting Thursday for Ohioans, citing high rates of COVID-19 spread and hospitalizations Tuesday. The curfew will last for at least three weeks.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted described the 21-day temporary curfew as a “slow down” and that it would be better than a total shutdown.

In addition to the curfew, DeWine encouraged Ohioans to think about ways to reduce physical contact with others daily.

The curfew will not affect those who have to go to work, those who need to get groceries or those going to a hospital for medical care, DeWine said.

Ohio has 22,846 COVID-19 hospitalizations at the time of publication, according to the Ohio Department of Health website. DeWine said there are 900 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units across the state Tuesday, an increase from 284 patients last month.

DeWine suggested in his Nov. 11 address to the state on the coronavirus pandemic that bars and restaurants may shut down if cases do not decrease.

Dan Starek, owner of Oldfield’s North Fourth Tavern and Leo’s on the Alley, told The Lantern Nov. 12 that another shutdown will likely result in the permanent closure of one of his businesses as well.

“They’re strong-arming these small businesses that people are trying to survive, and they’re strong-arming them because they feel like they can. And we’re scared –– we’re thoroughly scared –– that we’re going to lose our businesses,” Starek said.

Scott Ellsworth, owner of Threes Above High and Fours On High, criticized DeWine for targeting bars and restaurants without implementing concrete policy to target private large gatherings, such as house parties in the off-campus area as well as residential neighborhoods around Columbus.

DeWine also warned Nov. 11 that universities may have to go virtual in January.

Ohio State extended the virtual start of its spring semester from one week to two weeks, according to a universitywide email from University President Kristina M. Johnson Sunday night.

The university is encouraging students to leave campus as soon as this week for winter break, according to the email, and it announced the first two weeks of spring semester classes — Jan. 11-15 and 18-22 — will be online, but that window could be extended depending on COVID-19 trends in December and early January.

Ohio remains under a state of emergency and DeWine reissued the face-covering order Nov. 11 with new provisions: businesses must post face-covering signs at all entrances and ensure employees and customers wear masks. A new retail compliance unit started patrolling compliance Monday.

Businesses that fail to comply will first receive a written warning and could be shut down for 24 hours for a subsequent violation of the order, DeWine said Nov. 11.

André White and Sam Raudins contributed reporting.

Correction: A previous story stated the curfew only affected retail businesses. The curfew is statewide.