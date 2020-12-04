Through the first 29 games of his career, E.J. Liddell had eclipsed 10 points on four occasions. In his last five games stretching from March to December, Liddell has accomplished the feat in each showing.

Scoring 43 points across three games in the 2020-21 season, the sophomore forward has been a consistent producer on the offensive end for an Ohio State team that head coach Chris Holtmann said is looking to grow. As Liddell shows signs of improvement, Holtmann said the key will be his ability to stay consistent

“I’ve been really proud of the steps he’s taken in that area, playing with force,” Holtmann said Wednesday. “I think he’s doing a lot of good things, a lot of growth and improvement, but again, the challenge will be as we move forward with competition increasing, can he continue to do that on both ends?”

In the season opener against Illinois State, Liddell kicked off his second season with a 16-point performance. In the 2019-20 season, Liddell averaged 6.7 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.

The Illinois native was also able to contribute in other areas, adding three rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in the Buckeyes’ 94-67 win over the Redbirds.

The last time Liddell was able to contribute to every major statistical category in a game came in his breakout performance against Illinois last season.

Including the Illinois game, Liddell said the final stretch of his freshman season propelled his game forward and gave him confidence.

“I feel like piggybacking off the end of the season last year, I’ve brought a little bit to the team this year, which we need,” Liddell said Nov. 25. “I feel as if I’m reading the game better, just playing with my team.”

Along with increased confidence, Holtmann said Liddell brought an aggressiveness to the Buckeyes’ most recent game against Morehead State.

The 6-foot-7 forward said he used the offseason to focus on physically preparing himself to play.

“I tried to work on my body a lot this morning, just work on my whole frame,” Liddell said Wednesday. “And I’ve just been trying to get in better shape and get in better condition and I just feel like this summer I put in tons and tons of work to get stronger, which led me up to here.”

Holtmann described the Eagles as the most physical team Ohio State had faced in the early stages of the season, but with Big Ten play looming around the corner, Liddell is excited to test his new form against the conference’s physicality.

“I can’t wait to show what I can do in Big Ten play, because that gets real physical,” Liddell said.

Although playing physical in the post, Liddell has also been able to use the turnaround shot as part of his scoring repertoire.

Being a signature move of former Los Angeles Laker and the late Kobe Bryant, Liddell said he always yells “Kobe” in his head when he takes the post fadeaway to honor his favorite player.

“Every time I yell ‘Kobe’ in my head, I think it’s going in,” Liddell said. “I feel like when I miss, I kinda fail him.”

Although benefiting him on the offensive end, Liddell’s increased physicality has shown on the defensive end as well.

Liddell was partially tasked with going up against Morehead State’s 6-foot-10 freshman center Johni Broome, who entered the game coming off a 25-point performance that included 12 rebounds and five blocks.

Despite the size difference, Liddell said that matchup was nothing new for him.

“Just growing up I really haven’t always been the tallest,” Liddell said. “I’ve played against bigger guys my whole life and I felt like tonight was just another game.”

Broome was held to just 3 points and six rebounds against the Buckeyes.

No. 23 Ohio State and Liddell will play Saturday at 7 p.m. The Buckeyes will host Alabama A&M (1-0).