The first domino of Ohio State’s veteran linebacking corps has fallen.

Graduate linebacker Baron Browning announced Monday that he will enter the 2021 NFL draft. Browning is the first Ohio State linebacker to formally declare for the upcoming draft.

“I want to thank all of the coaches on our staff, especially Coach Day, Coach Washington, Coach Mick, and Coach Mattison,” Browning said in a statement Monday. “The player and person I am today is because of the life lessons and fundamentals I’ve learned from them.”

Browning recorded 29 tackles and forced two fumbles in the 2020 season.