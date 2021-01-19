After a breakout season, Haskell Garrett will try for an encore performance in 2021.

The senior defensive tackle announced in a video Tuesday that he will return to Ohio State for a fifth season. With the NCAA’s determination that this season of competition will not count against a player’s eligibility, Garrett utilized the option to play beyond his senior season.

“2020 was a crazy year, not only did I go through trials and tribulations, but our team did,” Garrett said in a video Tuesday. “Throughout a lot of prayer and self talk and conversations with my family, I have decided to return for another year at the Ohio State, see you soon.”

Garrett racked up 20 tackles alongside two sacks and an interception in the 2020 season.

Garrett joined fellow defensive tackle and graduate Antwuan Jackson in returning for an additional season.