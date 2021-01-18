On the same day his quarterback decided to begin his NFL journey, junior tight end Jeremy Ruckert announced he will play another season at Ohio State.

Ruckert announced in a statement Monday that he would return for the Buckeyes. The New York native finished his junior campaign with 13 catches for 151 yards and five touchdowns.

“I am very blessed and fortunate to have the opportunity to declare for the 2021 NFL draft, however after talking to my family, my coaches and those close to me, I still think I have goals not yet achieved, so much more to prove, and more to give to this university,” Ruckert said in a statement Monday.