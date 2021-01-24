In the midst of an up-and-down season, the Buckeyes could not turn the tide and string together wins against the Spartans.

Ohio State (5-10-1) and Michigan State (6-8-2) each took a game in a two-game series in East Lansing, Michigan. The Buckeyes jumped on the Spartans to open the series — winning 5-1 — but they could not keep the momentum rolling into Game 2 as they dropped the series finale 2-0.

Game 1

The Buckeyes opened the road series with their largest margin of victory of the season in a 5-1 win.

Ohio State’s offensive explosion took effect in the second period following an early goal from Michigan State sophomore forward Jagger Joshua.

The Buckeyes responded with five unanswered goals — each scored by different players — to bury the Spartans and jump ahead in the series. Ohio State outshot Michigan State 56-22 in the contest.

Freshman forward Travis Treloar continued his breakout season tallying his sixth goal of the season — the most by any Buckeye.

The game-winning goal came in the second period and was scored by sophomore defenseman CJ Regula to give him the first goal of his career.

In goal, senior goalie Tommy Nappier made 21 saves to counter his one goal surrendered.

Game 2

Ohio State was unable to follow up its series-opening win, falling in shutout fashion Sunday.

The Buckeyes were outclassed in nearly all facets of Sunday’s game as the Spartans jumped out in the early goings and never looked back.

Michigan State got on the board in the game’s first 10 minutes off a goal from senior forward Tommy Apap. Apap had a hand in the Spartans other goal, assisting on senior forward Brody Stevens’ third-period score.

Ohio State struggled to gain possessions of faceoffs, as the Spartans controlled 35 faceoffs to the Buckeyes 18. Freshman forward Travis Treloar secured half of Ohio State’s faceoff wins.

The Buckeye power play offense also failed to take advantage of all five opportunities.

Michigan State peppered senior goaltender Tommy Nappier as they finished the contest with 35 shots on net with Nappier turning away 33.

Ohio State looks to bounce back Friday against Minnesota Friday at 6 p.m.