The Ohio State women’s basketball team had just a two-game return to the court following a near-month long hiatus before another postponement.

The No. 16 Buckeyes’ matchup with Rutgers Sunday has been postponed due to COVID-19 cases within the Rutgers program.

Ohio State finally returned to the court Monday for the first time since Dec. 10 after team activities were shut down due to a COVID outbreak.

The Buckeyes will still play Thursday against Illinois at 7 p.m. before returning to action against Iowa Wednesday at 4 p.m.