Off-campus and commuter students have multiple options for adding safety measures to their homes for the academic year.

The Office of Student Life Off-Campus and Commuter Student Services offers free safety devices year-round, such as free window and door alarms, smoke alarm batteries and light timers, Rachel DeMooy, program manager in the Office of Student Life Off-Campus and Commuter Student Services, said. Off-campus students can also purchase their own devices such as smart locks and doorbell and security cameras.

According to the Off-Campus and Commuter Student Services , 18- and 19-year-olds experience the highest rates of home burglary in the U.S., with renters experiencing a higher rate than homeowners.

University spokesperson Dave Isaacs said these devices are helpful for students who depart from and return to their residences at atypical times.

Students can receive devices for free from the university by filling out this form.

Smart Locks

Smart Locks provide the peace of mind of knowing the door is locked when not home and allows it to be locked and unlocked from a smartphone. At Best Buy and Amazon, most smart locks are more than $100. At Walmart and Target, smart locks start at about $70.

Security Cameras

Security cameras are also sold on Best Buy’s, Amazon’s, Walmart’s and Target’s websites. Best Buy sells cameras for more than $100, while there are some on Amazon for less than $100. At Walmart and Target, the price varies from about $30 to more than $100.

Doorbell Cameras

On both Best Buy’s and Amazon’s websites, smart doorbells start at $59.99. Prices vary on Walmart’s website but some can be purchased for less than $100. Target’s website included many different prices ranges.

Smart Plugs

Smart plugs allow for the turning on and off of household amenities and lights from a phone or on a timer. These devices have a variety of prices on Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart and Target depending on the make and quantity of plugs.

Security System

Home security systems are sold by both Best Buy and Amazon and are typically more than $100. Walmart and Target do not offer many options for home security systems.