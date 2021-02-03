Although the Ohio State backcourt got redshirt senior guard CJ Walker back Jan. 23 against Wisconsin, Walker’s backup will not take the floor again in the 2020-21 season.

Senior guard Jimmy Sotos, who injured his shoulder diving for a ball against Rutgers Jan. 9, has been ruled out for the remainder of the season, head coach Chris Holtmann said Wednesday. Holtmann said Sotos will undergo surgery to help repair the separated shoulder.

“We thought he might be able to come back and play, but right now, it’s not going to be possible,” Holtmann said. “I think he wanted to try and give it a go, but he’s not going to be able to do it.”

The Bucknell transfer is expected to take six-to-eight months to make a full recovery, Holtmann said.

The Buckeyes are left to replace Sotos’ rotational role as well as his 1.7 points and 1.1 assists per game.