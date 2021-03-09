With 10 days until spring practices are scheduled to begin, the Ohio State football team finds itself in a familiar, yet undesirable, position.

The Ohio State Department of Athletics announced in an email that it paused all team-related activities Tuesday after an increased number of positive COVID-19 tests resulted from PCR tests done Monday. In an email sent by James Borchers, head team physician of the athletics department, the quarantine time will last until Monday before reevaluating the situation.

“Our decisions on the welfare of our student-athletes, staff members and those coming to our campus, and our determination as to when we will reopen and resume activities, will continue to be guided by our medical staff,” Gene Smith, director of athletics, said.

This is the third time the football team has gone on pause following positive COVID-19 tests — with the second coming Nov. 27 to force the cancellation of the Ohio State’s game with Illinois.

The email said spring practice drills are still scheduled to begin March 19.