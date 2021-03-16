Every Ohioan will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine before the first of April.

Gov. Mike Dewine announced Tuesday the next stages of eligibility in the state, including all individuals at least 40 years old and those under 40 who have one of five medical conditions starting Friday. Starting March 29, that eligibility will be expanded to everyone at least 16 years old.

The five medical conditions that make an individual eligible starting Friday are cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart disease and obesity. Speaking at a mass vaccination site in Cleveland, DeWine said this will add approximately 766,000 Ohioans. The addition of all Ohioans at least 40 years old will make approximately 818,000 more people eligible to receive the vaccine.

Starting March 29, every Ohioan older than 16 years old can start getting vaccinated. Individuals 16 and 17 years old are only authorized to receive the Pfizer vaccine under FDA guidelines.

President Joe Biden announced March 11 he would be instructing states to open eligibility to all Americans by May 1. DeWine’s announcement places Ohio a full month ahead of that goal.

The Wexner Medical Center at Ohio State has a vaccine administration operation in place at the Schottenstein Center on the university’s Columbus campus. Ohio State students and medical center patients can sign up to receive doses of the vaccine on the MyChart app and website once appointments for their eligibility window opens.