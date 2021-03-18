After a year of Zoom workouts, yoga on YouTube and milk-jug weightlifting, Ohio State in-person group fitness classes are back at the RPAC.

The classes, which resumed Monday and include yoga, pilates, Zumba, barre, cardio and strength classes, are limited to eight in-person participants, according to the Office of Student Life Recreational Sports website. Participants must pre-register and complete daily health checks before the class, and they must wear face masks and bring their own yoga or exercise mats.

“Our goal within group fitness is to serve and support our OSU community’s overall wellbeing by providing fun, engaging and effective workouts,” Alice Adams, group fitness programming and education manager, said. “We have seen great success with our virtual workouts, but will always work to cater to the evolving needs of our community.”

Adams said once the university allowed 10 or fewer people to gather, the group fitness team prepared to host modified versions of their in-person classes.

“It’s been a long time coming for group fitness classes being done in person,” Courtney Boyle, a third-year in exercise science and group fitness instructor, said. “We were trying to explore the topic in the fall, but because of COVID regulations and everything, we didn’t want to push any regulations.”

Most classes are also offered virtually, according to the Recreational Sports website.

Boyle taught her Total Body Blast class — a full-body workout alternating between cardio and strength training using resistance bands or weights — online in the fall and said she’s excited to be back in person.

“I’m just happy to have people there, just to be able to communicate with people in our community and still try and be a part of a community of Ohio State students,” Boyle said

Boyle said online fitness class attendance was low — classes that would typically reach their 30-person limit in person only attracted a handful of people. She also said many participants wouldn’t turn their cameras on during classes, so she often felt like she was teaching herself.

In-person classes are only offered at the RPAC for now, Adams said.

“We are starting small and following all state, university and department guidelines and only bring programs back online if we can ensure our team is equipped to keep our spaces clean, safe and comfortable for our participants,” Adams said.

Adams advises students who have not exercised in a mask before to modify the intensity of the workout if needed. Students recovering from COVID-19 should be cleared by a health care professional before resuming high-intensity exercise, Adams said.

Boyle said she misses being able to see participant’s faces and looks forward to having one-on-one interactions with people during her classes.

“I’m just excited to have people come to classes again, even if it’s in smaller amounts,” Boyle said.

For more information and to sign up for classes, visit the Recreational Sports website.