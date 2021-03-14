Following a year in which their seed was never released due to the premature conclusion of the season, the Buckeyes are among the 2021 NCAA Tournament’s best.

Ohio State was selected as a No. 2 seed — its highest since 2013 — and will face Oral Roberts (16-10) Friday. The Buckeyes are in the same bracket as Purdue and Baylor, who holds the top seed in the sector.

Head coach Chris Holtmann has yet to miss the NCAA Tournament in his four years with Ohio State.

Elsewhere in the Big Ten, Michigan and Illinois were named No. 1 seeds while Iowa earned a No. 2 seed.