The Eagles got stopped cold on the ice as the Buckeyes advanced to the Frozen Four Tuesday.

After not seeing each other since the 2018 NCAA quarterfinals, No. 3 Ohio State (13-6-0) and No. 6 Boston College (14-6-0) aimed to refresh the other team’s memory. The Buckeyes earned their first trip to the Frozen Four since 2018 with a 3-1 triumph over the Eagles.

After falling behind 1-0 after the first period, Ohio State freshman forward Jenna Buglioni was able to draw the game back to even ground with a goal more than 36 minutes into the game.

The Buckeyes did not have to wait long to find the back of the net again as sophomore forward Brooke Bink tallied her third goal of the year less than three minutes after the equalizer.

Both teams secured six minutes on the power play, however the Buckeyes were the only ones to take advantage on Buglioni’s goal.

“We were rewarded for our tenacity in front of the net,” Ohio State head coach Nadine Muzerall said. “Frustration’s not gonna do anything for you so we can’t get frustrated , we can’t get that mental stuff get in our head and affect our game.”

As one of five current Buckeyes on the 2018 team, senior forward Tatum Skaggs said she saw a major difference in Tuesday’s win to their last triumph over the Eagles.

“I know in 2018 we played relentless the whole time, 60 minutes, one of our best games all season and I kind of feel like we did that tonight,” Skaggs said. “Periods two and three, We took it to them, so next game we need to come out and play all 60 minutes and not just two periods.”

The Ohio State and Boston College goalies began the tournament evenly matched, but an under-fire junior Abigail Levy ended the night with 45 saves to Ohio State junior Andrea Braendli’s 12.

The Buckeyes outshot the Eagles 43-8 in the last two periods.

The puck will drop on Thursday between Ohio State and Wisconsin at 7 p.m.