After slinging cafe drinks for a year at Aligned Columbus, Ohio State student Camryn Analise decided to dive into the industry and open her own cafe.

Blended and Blessed, located at 214 Thurman Ave., serves drinks such as teas, shakes and protein coffees. Analise, a third-year in sports industry and nonprofit management, was inspired to open the cafe — which focuses on making drinks that are both “nutritious and delicious,” according to its website — as a way of giving back to the community.

“Even though there are other nutrition clubs in the area, we really wanted to center it around community,” Sarah Wilkes, director of business relations at Blended and Blessed, said.

Analise said they are currently working with YoungLife, a religious organization dedicated to introducing teenagers to Christianity, and Hope City House of Prayer, a Christian church with locations in west and south Columbus. However, they aim to support other local businesses in the future as well.

“I believe it is so important to partner with causes and foundations because as a young college student who has been a part of multiple organizations, I know what it is like to be lacking in the financial department and how that can so quickly deter the mission,” Analise said.

Analise, a devout Christian, said the meaning behind the name of the cafe stems from her religion.

“I strongly believe that my faith has carried me through this entire process,” Analise said. “Blended and Blessed was the name given to me in prayer.”

The cafe is going to be selling items similar to what one might find at a typical coffee shop but made with Herbalife products, a dietary supplement company that Wilkes said is focused on holistic nutrition.

Shake flavors range from Oreo to white chocolate raspberry cheesecake, and each shake has 24 grams of protein and 21 essential vitamins and minerals, according to the Blended and Blessed Instagram page. Protein coffees pack in 15 grams of protein with flavors such as caramel macchiato, white chocolate mocha, chocolate-covered banana and more.

If people do not have a taste for coffee or shakes the cafe also sells teas in flavors such as cucumber melon, cotton candy and berry blast, according to the website.

“Our teas are natural thermogenics,” Wilkes said. “They boost metabolism and give you natural energy from B6 and B12. They help with digestion because they contain aloe and also contain collagen for hair, skin and nails.”

As a leader at the YoungLife program at Westland High School, Analise hopes to be able to give proceeds from the cafe to the organization to help students go to summer camp.

“The leaders and I have run into problems where we want to do things for the kids we mentor, but there is no money for it,” Analise said. “I know that putting money towards the kids we care about and helping them go to summer camp, I am propelling the mission of the organization forwards in ways all leaders wish to do.”

Blended and Blessed hopes to plan an array of different events in the future that focus on opportunities for local artists, musicians and poets. The events hosted by the cafe will also include partnerships with local businesses such as STUMP, a plant nursery located in Italian Village, to educate people about caring for plants.

The cafe will open its doors for the first time May 1. The hours of operation will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m on Saturdays.