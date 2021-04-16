The midway point of the Big Ten softball season has come, and the Buckeyes have a favorable outlook to rise from their current sitting in the middle of the conference standings.

In sole possession of sixth place in the Big Ten, Ohio State (13-10) stumbled last weekend by dropping three of four to Michigan at home. However, the Buckeyes have a chance to capitalize as four of their remaining five weekend series will come against teams that currently have sub-.500 records.

Now back on the road, the Buckeyes haven’t lost a true conference-road ballgame while the Hoosiers have yet to win on their home field this season.

“Whether or not we execute is one thing, but I think that [assistant coach Jordan Clark’s] plan with what she works on each week in practice is pretty consistent,” head coach Kelly Kovach Schoenly said. “You always want to be ready for the offspeed, you always want to be ready to hit both sides of the plate and different speeds. We’ve been focusing on that part of it and worrying about us, making sure our mechanics are good so when we get out there, we can just compete.”

Indiana has won just four of its last 12 games, but took three of four at Purdue last weekend. The Hoosiers’ 11-13 record sits them just behind the Buckeyes at seventh in the conference.

Even more middling, Indiana’s team batting average of .244 and ERA of 2.79 places it seventh and ninth, respectively, in the Big Ten leaderboard.

Conference-leader and senior outfielder Gabbi Jenkins and her 19 stolen bases top the Hoosiers’ Big Ten-best 68 swipes — but they’ve also been caught stealing the most.

In the circle, senior right-hander Emily Goodin has thrown 95 innings in 18 games started. The righty owns the sixth-most strikeouts with 86 while holding opposing hitters to a .223 batting average.

“I think she’s going to be their workhorse,” Schoenly said. “She’s used to playing that role. She’s a competitor. When I think of the different pitchers in the league, I think she is one of the toughest competitors. She just goes out there and really works. It matters to her, you can tell it matters to her, and so you’re going to go up against a fighter.”

Despite scoring just six runs versus Michigan last weekend, Ohio State still showed flashes of dominance that it showcased the previous week when it was on the road.

Junior center fielder Meggie Otte has been riding momentum at the plate of late, but also unleashed her cannon arm against the Wolverines.

In the first inning of Game 2 Saturday, Wolverines sophomore catcher Hannah Carson laced a single to center field, and junior shortstop Lexie Blair attempted to score from second base. Otte fired the ball home and beat Blair at the plate for a crucial outfield assist. Then, Otte hit the game-tying, two-run single in the bottom of the fifth.

Sophomore utility Taylor Pack notched two hits in Friday’s loss, and reached base in three games last weekend, sending a double to the deepest part of the park in center field during the series opener.

“I think the biggest thing was I had worked that previous week with my hitting coach on finding the pitch that I’m going to hit against this Michigan pitching staff,” Pack said. “We were working really hard. That first pitch, I saw it, my eyes got big.”

This weekend will mark the sixth straight series where the Buckeyes will be traveling to their destined stadium, home or road.

Schoenly said while her softball team has taken advantage of their facilities at Ohio State, the Buckeyes have also enjoyed the road trips and appreciated the extra time they’ve spent around one another.

“They look forward to it. I think that being able to see new cities and travel new places and be with their teammates, it gives them a little extra life and a little extra kick because I feel like when you’re in Columbus, we don’t get to to go the restaurants and we don’t get to hang out right now,” Schoenly said. “Obviously we like to practice and we do that when we’re home, but I think that they’ve been enjoying these road trips. They know that they don’t have as many as they’ve had in years past, so they’re really appreciating it.”

The Buckeyes begin their series with the Hoosiers Friday at 4 p.m. airing on BTN+ while Sunday’s finale will broadcast on BTN.