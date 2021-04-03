Ohio State closed out the regular season with a 1-0 win over Michigan State in East Lansing, Michigan.

The win pushes the Buckeyes to 6-1-3 and gives them momentum heading into postseason play as they continued their four-game winning streak.

Sophomore forward Emma Sears opened up scoring, finding the net within the first five minutes. The goal marked her sixth of the season and the 17th for the Buckeyes.

The Spartans (1-9-1) could not get past the Ohio State defense to score. The Buckeyes outshot Michigan State 12-10, with six shots on goal.

Sophomore midfielder Allyson Childers had Michigan State’s first shot on goal, which was saved by Buckeye goalkeeper senior Bailey Kolinski, who also had a huge save on a kick from junior forward Miranda Hart in the last 15 minutes to keep the Buckeyes on top.

The Big Ten will announce rankings and matchups after the conclusion of today’s play. Ohio State was predicted to finish fifth in the conference at the beginning of the season.