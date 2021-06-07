Ohio State announced Monday that former Boston College Senior Associate Director of Athletics and Senior Woman Administrator Jocelyn Gates will take the reins as Ohio State’s next Senior Associate Athletics Director.

She will replace Diana Sabau, who left Ohio State to take the deputy commissioner job at the Big Ten in March. Gates will have administrative oversight of Ohio State’s football program and serve as a liaison to Ohio State’s Compliance and Student-Athlete Support Services, as well as university sponsorship partners, according to the release.

Gates will also work on the athletic department’s Diversity and Inclusion efforts.

“I am both honored and humbled to be given the opportunity to serve one of the most storied programs in college athletics,” Gates said in the release. “The Ohio State University has an unwavering commitment to academic and athletic excellence. I would like to thank both Gene Smith and Janine Oman for their support during this process and for the opportunity they have given me to join a wonderful team.”

During her near-four year stint at Boston College, where she worked closely with former Ohio State Deputy Athletic Director Martin Jarmond, Gates held direct oversight of the university’s women’s basketball, women’s soccer and men’s and women’s golf programs. Gates also supervised the human resources, student-athlete development, compliance and strength and conditioning departments while in Boston.

Gates’ efforts in 2020 earned her the NCAA Division I FBS Nike Administrator of the Year.

“I’d like to welcome Jocelyn to Ohio State University and compliment Janine Oman on a very successful search process,” Smith said in the release. “Jocelyn is a highly successful sport administrator with a diverse background of experiences.”

Before her arrival in Boston, Gates spent four years at the University of South Florida, where she held the Senior Associate of Director of Athletics and Senior Woman Administrator roles.

Gates also held roles with Duke University and the NCAA prior to her time at South Florida.

As Gates transitions into her new environment in Columbus, she said she is excited to get going with such a storied program as Ohio State.

“Ohio State’s tradition of excellence on the football field is second to none, and having the chance to work directly with this championship football program will be, without question, an incredible opportunity to continue serving student-athletes and coaches at the highest level,” Gates said in the release. “My family and I are thrilled to join the Buckeye team.”